Azerbaijan provides Jabrayil, Zangilan, Gubadli, Hadrut, Shusha with electricity (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 17

Trend:

In accordance with the relevant decree of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan’s Azerishig OJSC within the "Azerishig in Karabakh" project is taking urgent measures to supply power to the buildings of special state importance in the liberated Azerbaijani territories, Trend reports on Feb. 17 referring to the company.

The buildings of special state importance in Jabrayil, Zangilan, Gubadli districts, Hadrut settlement, and Shusha city have been provided with electricity through a new power line.