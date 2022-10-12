Azerbaijan is guarantor of continuous oil market balance within OPEC+ co-op – minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. Azerbaijan is the guarantor of continuous balancing of the oil market within the OPEC+ cooperation, the country's Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov tweeted, Trend reports.

"At the Russian Energy Week, we evaluated the balancing of the oil market and the development of green energy under the modern realities," Shahbazov wrote.

According to the minister, the Russian Energy Week became a platform to present various views on modern trends in global energy, transformation processes and new realities created by the energy crisis.