Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria ready to enhance its operational capacity

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. The operational efficiency of the Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB) is being optimized, the ICGB, the pipeline’s operator, told Trend.

"The IGB pipeline and the FSRU located near the city of Alexandroupolis demonstrate a significant potential to redefine the energy landscape in the region. The imminent commencement of operations at the LNG terminal is paramount in bolstering regional natural gas security and enhancing supply diversification. Leveraging the strategic positioning of the IGB in close proximity to the LNG terminal, natural gas transportation to consumers in Bulgaria and potentially adjacent countries can be ensured in the long run. As the terminal's implementation draws near, the IGB pipeline's operational efficiency is being optimized, facilitating the prospect of capacity boost of up to 5 billion cubic meters (bcm) annually. Such an expansion would provide the capability to accommodate higher gas volumes while ensuring self-reliant energy distribution at competitive market rates," the company said.

Additionally, ICGB has been focused on promoting and securing long-term capacity booking linked to gas quantities originating from the LNG terminal. ICGB anticipates that this trend will persist as the pipeline’s capacity expands to 5 bcm per year.

"In regards to the final tranche expected under the European Energy Program for Recovery, it's still yet to be utilized. Upon successful completion of the procedure, ICGB will make the information public as it's the company's consistent practice throughout the years to provide transparent information about the financial aspect of IGB's implementation," said the ICGB.

The IGB gas pipeline connects with the Greek national gas transmission system (DESFA S.A.) and the Trans-Adriatic gas pipeline (TAP AG) in the area of Komotini (Greece), and with the Bulgarian gas transmission system (Bulgartransgaz EAD) in the area of Stara Zagora. The total length of the gas pipeline is 182 km, the diameter of the pipe - 32'' - and a design capacity of up to 3 billion m3/year in the direction Greece - Bulgaria. Depending on the market interest for larger capacity and the possibilities of the neighboring gas transmission systems, the capacity of IGB is designed with the option for increase up to 5 billion m3/year with additional construction of a compressor station.

