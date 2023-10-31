Snam set to roll out reverse flow service

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. As the onset of the winter season looms, Snam, a prominent Italian energy infrastructure company, is taking proactive measures to bolster the gas storage services for the Thermal Year 2023/24, Trend reports.

These enhancements are aimed at empowering market operators to optimize their storage capacities during the peak winter consumption months. Simultaneously, this initiative seeks to bolster the maintenance of reserves, reinforcing the national gas system's security.

Commencing from the beginning of November 2023, Snam is set to roll out a reverse flow service, an innovative offering that includes daily injection capacity for November 2023. This is paired with an implicit corresponding withdrawal capacity scheduled for the period spanning January through March 2024. The withdrawal profile is characterized by an accelerated approach, with 50% availability in January 2024, 30 percent in February 2024, and the remaining 20% in March 2024.

This vital service will be accessible through the PRISMA Platform and integrated into the short-term service allocation procedures. Snam's commitment to improving the gas storage services plays a significant role in ensuring the resilience and reliability of the Italian energy infrastructure during the demanding winter months.

Snam is Italy's leading energy infrastructure company, operating at the heart of the European gas system. With a strong focus on sustainability and innovation, Snam is dedicated to ensuring the security and efficiency of gas transportation and storage, playing a crucial role in supporting Italy's energy needs. The company is known for its continuous efforts to develop and optimize infrastructure, while also contributing to the advancement of renewable energy sources and reducing the environmental footprint of energy consumption. Snam's dedication to delivering reliable and efficient energy services has made it a key player in Italy's energy landscape.

Follow the author on X: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Stay up to date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel