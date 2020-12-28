Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.28

By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, amounted to $51.25 per barrel last week (from December 21 to December 25), which is $0.41 (0.8 percent) less compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Dec.28.

Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $52.05 per barrel, while the minimum - $50.9.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $50.67 per barrel last week, down by $0.42 (0.8 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $51.47 per barrel, while the minimum - $50.32.

Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $48.62 per barrel, which is 71 cents (1.4 percent) less compared to the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $49.43 per barrel, while the minimum - $48.27.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $50.51 per barrel, which is $0.34 (0.7 percent) less compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $51.27 per barrel, while the minimum - $50.07.

Oil grade/date Dec. 21, 2020 Dec. 22, 2020 Dec 23, 2020 Dec. 24, 2020 Dec. 25, 2020 Average price Azeri LT CIF $50.9 $51.09 $52.05 $50.97 - $51.25 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $50.32 $50.51 $51.47 $50.39 - $50.67 Urals (EX NOVO) $48.28 $48.51 $49.43 $48.27 - $48.62 Brent Dated $50.07 $50.3 $51.27 $50.4 - $50.51

