Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market

Finance 28 December 2020 11:12 (UTC+04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.28

By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, amounted to $51.25 per barrel last week (from December 21 to December 25), which is $0.41 (0.8 percent) less compared to the previous price, Trend reports on Dec.28.

Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $52.05 per barrel, while the minimum - $50.9.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $50.67 per barrel last week, down by $0.42 (0.8 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $51.47 per barrel, while the minimum - $50.32.

Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $48.62 per barrel, which is 71 cents (1.4 percent) less compared to the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $49.43 per barrel, while the minimum - $48.27.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $50.51 per barrel, which is $0.34 (0.7 percent) less compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $51.27 per barrel, while the minimum - $50.07.

Oil grade/date

Dec. 21, 2020

Dec. 22, 2020

Dec 23, 2020

Dec. 24, 2020

Dec. 25, 2020

Average price

Azeri LT CIF

$50.9

$51.09

$52.05

$50.97

-

$51.25

Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan

$50.32

$50.51

$51.47

$50.39

-

$50.67

Urals (EX NOVO)

$48.28

$48.51

$49.43

$48.27

-

$48.62

Brent Dated

$50.07

$50.3

$51.27

$50.4

-

$50.51

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @jafarov_zeyni

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Turkmenistan sells diesel fuel to number of countries
Turkmenistan sells diesel fuel to number of countries
Jordan detects two COVID-19 variant cases in travelers from Britain
Jordan detects two COVID-19 variant cases in travelers from Britain
Road accident kills 12, wounds 5 in southern Egypt
Road accident kills 12, wounds 5 in southern Egypt
Loading Bars
Latest
Trend News Agency's Editor-in-Chief comes out of coma, intensive treatment continuing Society 11:57
Science has delivered, will the WTO deliver? Other News 11:39
Work underway on improving reliability of natural gas supply to Uzbekistan’s Fergana Valley Oil&Gas 11:36
Kazakhstan reports increase in use of plastic cards Finance 11:35
FAO discusses its role in Azerbaijan achieving Strategic Roadmap goals Business 11:35
21-year-old BSc student Arya Rajendran to become youngest Mayor in Kerala Other News 11:24
World Economic Forum lauds BBMP’s Covid War Room Other News 11:22
Thailand records 3,000 foreign tourists in November as ban eases Other News 11:21
Uzbekistan approves state budget for 2021 Finance 11:15
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market Finance 11:12
MoD talks Azerbaijani casualties from Armenian illegal armed group's attack in Khojavend Politics 11:12
Turkmenistan implements another project as part of digital economy dev’t ICT 10:58
Prices of precious metals in Azerbaijan rise Finance 10:58
Iranian currency rates for December 28 Finance 10:53
Macron had political, economic interests in Azerbaijan's occupied territories - MP Politics 10:53
Azerbaijani Parliament to discuss several issues for 2021 Politics 10:38
Ceyhan terminal transships over 207 million tons of ACG oil Oil&Gas 10:37
Azerbaijani currency rates for Dec. 28 Finance 10:34
Kazakh oil services company to buy fuel via tender Tenders 10:31
Turkmenistan sells diesel fuel to number of countries Business 10:30
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for December 28 Uzbekistan 10:27
Iran's EIKO announces readiness to produce COVID-19 vaccine after final approval Society 10:27
«Together we are power»: families of the war veterans and the martyrs were supported Society 10:26
2021 targets of Petkim & Star Refinery Oil&Gas 10:23
Iran reveals mask production data Society 10:20
Star Refinery repaid $228M worth loan in 2020 Oil&Gas 10:19
Iran's oil export estimates in next year's budget - unrealistic - MP Business 10:18
Iran shares data on profits of petrochemicals industry over 7 years Business 10:15
Iran talks annual smuggled clothing Business 10:14
Iran's president discusses projected oil sales Business 10:13
Petkim strengthens liquidity position despite COVID-19 Oil&Gas 10:12
Iranian parliament seeks to raise car sale tax Business 09:41
Iran's home appliances production increases Business 09:34
Azerbaijan discusses damage caused to its library and information sphere as result of Armenia's aggression Society 09:26
Iran's trade turnover with Eurasian Economic Union revealed Business 09:26
Exports from Iran's Gilan Province increases Business 09:25
Iran shares data on loans issued for rural and nomadic areas Finance 09:25
Public mortgage lending in Azerbaijan increases Finance 09:19
Azerbaijan increases deposit insurance compensation Economy 09:19
French AgoraVox highlights ending of Armenian-Azerbaijani war (PHOTO) Politics 09:18
Review of Turkmenistan's gas transportation projects for December 2020 Oil&Gas 09:13
Overview of ongoing industrial projects in Georgia in 2020 Construction 09:10
Geostat reveals data on China's exports to Georgia Business 09:00
Post-Brexit trade deal risks erosion of UK workers' rights, think tank warns Economy 08:52
Iran foreign trade grows Economy 08:17
Turkey adopts law to prevent terror financing, weapons of mass destruction Turkey 08:15
Kazakhstan confirms 733 more coronavirus cases, total at 152,460 Kazakhstan 08:10
Volcano erupts in Japan, anti-crisis center established Other News 07:36
Iron ore concentrate production of major Iranian steel companies enlarges Business 07:01
Jordan detects two COVID-19 variant cases in travelers from Britain Arab World 06:29
Europe rolls out 'new weapon' vaccines in bid to slay COVID Europe 05:47
Kazakh oil chemical plant expands range of export-designed products Oil&Gas 05:01
China pushes Ant Group overhaul in latest crackdown on Ma Finance 04:32
Pakistan concerns over high level of violence in Afghanistan Other News 03:55
Road accident kills 12, wounds 5 in southern Egypt Arab World 03:07
3 al-Shabab militants killed in Kenya's coastal region Other News 02:11
Britain says it will sign free trade deal with Turkey this week Economy 01:25
Uzbekistan cuts steel imports from Turkey Turkey 00:37
Supervisory Board of Azerbaijan’s State Oil Fund discusses draft budget for 2021 Economy 00:09
Azerbaijan fully insures all protected deposits regardless of amount till April 5, 2021 Economy 00:08
First Iranian-made wind turbine installed Oil&Gas 00:07
Iran announces details of bananas import Business 00:03
Several provinces of Iran to be connected to Iranian railway network Transport 00:02
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market Finance 00:01
Israel speeds vaccines, locks down in hope of March exit from pandemic Israel 27 December 23:52
Cold chain doubts delay COVID-19 vaccinations in some German cities Europe 27 December 23:16
Turkey reports 14,205 more coronavirus infections Turkey 27 December 22:24
Iran exports $1.2b to Afghanistan Business 27 December 22:03
Georgian Minister of Education: GPB Teleschool unique educational project Georgia 27 December 21:58
Kyrgyzstan’s universities to start traditional education in mixed mode Kyrgyzstan 27 December 21:53
Iran declares generation date of alternative renewable energy power plants Oil&Gas 27 December 21:28
British coronavirus variant found in two people in Norway Europe 27 December 21:16
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price starts to rise Finance 27 December 20:41
Azerbaijan State Social Protection Fund to allocate big funds for consulting services Business 27 December 20:41
Turkmengas opens tender for purchase of pipe products Tenders 27 December 20:39
Saudi Arabia discovers 4 new oil, gas fields Arab World 27 December 20:22
37 killed in road accident in central Cameroon Other News 27 December 19:54
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on December 28 Oil&Gas 27 December 19:17
Iran unveils generation data of Shahid Rajaee TPP Oil&Gas 27 December 19:17
Azerbaijan sees decline in countrywide bank lending volume Finance 27 December 18:49
Azerbaijan Defense Ministry expresses condolences to Pakistani side Politics 27 December 18:43
Georgia makes giant strides in transposition of energy efficiency acquis Oil&Gas 27 December 18:22
No mutated COVID-19 found in Turkey so far: Health minister Turkey 27 December 18:11
Iran reveals details of exports through Fars Province Business 27 December 17:38
Kazakhstan’s oil-producing company opens tender to buy compressors Tenders 27 December 17:02
Russia reports over 28,000 new COVID-19 cases Russia 27 December 16:48
Azerbaijan confirms 1,519 new COVID-19 cases, 4,471 recoveries Society 27 December 16:47
Review of events in Azerbaijani financial market during outgoing week Finance 27 December 16:09
European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign Europe 27 December 15:54
German manufactures interested in buying high-quality walnuts in Georgia Business 27 December 15:28
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 27 December 15:19
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for December 27 Society 27 December 15:02
BioNTech says Turkey to receive 4.5 million coronavirus vaccine doses by March Turkey 27 December 15:02
Iran extends ban on sturgeon fishing in Caspian Sea Business 27 December 14:19
Provision of Azerbaijan Army Units stationed in liberated territories being improved (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 27 December 14:16
Presidents of several countries, president of Napoli-Baku Association congratulate President Aliyev Politics 27 December 14:16
Iran’s NICICO boosts its sales Business 27 December 14:15
Kazakhstan decreases import of Austria-made goods Business 27 December 14:12
Andimeshk TPP in Iran to be launched next Iranian year Oil&Gas 27 December 14:04
Delegation headed by Azerbaijani deputy PM discusses prospects of co-op during visit to Russia Politics 27 December 13:41
All news