Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 5

By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:

Last week, an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan decreased by 16.218 manat (0.5 percent).

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,207.059 manat, which is 0.4 percent more compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold Dec. 21 3,223.53 Dec. 28 3,221.339 Dec. 22 3,198.32 Dec. 29 3,194.717 Dec. 23 3,173.42 Dec. 30 3,205.121 Dec. 24 3,178 Dec. 31 - Dec. 25 3,201.88 Jan. 1 - Average weekly 3,195.03 Average weekly 3,207.059

Last week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan went down by 0.3256 manat (0.7 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 44.9544 manat, which is 1.7 percent more compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver Dec. 21 45.2985 Dec. 28 45.2388 Dec. 22 44.8725 Dec. 29 44.7112 Dec. 23 43.1208 Dec. 30 44.9132 Dec. 24 43.802 Dec. 31 - Dec. 25 43.9106 Jan. 1 - Average weekly 44.201 Average weekly 44.9544

Last week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan rose by 35.785 manat (2 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,783.972 manat, which is 2.7 percent more compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum Dec. 21 1,780.61 Dec. 28 1,770.958 Dec. 22 1,709.56 Dec. 29 1,774.214 Dec. 23 1,716.22 Dec. 30 1,806.743 Dec. 24 1,737.14 Dec. 31 - Dec. 25 1,744.4 Jan. 1 - Average weekly 1,737.59 Average weekly 1,783.972

Last week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan went down by 33.031 manat (0.8 percent).

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 4,004.897 manat, which is 0.6 percent more compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium Dec. 21 4,042.09 Dec. 28 4,016.114 Dec. 22 3,965.88 Dec. 29 4,015.494 Dec. 23 3,948.39 Dec. 30 3,983.083 Dec. 24 3,965.78 Dec. 31 - Dec. 25 3,981.36 Jan. 1 - Average weekly 3,980.7 Average weekly 4,004.897

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @jafarov_zeyni