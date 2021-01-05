Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 5
By Zeyni Jafarov – Trend:
Last week, an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan decreased by 16.218 manat (0.5 percent).
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,207.059 manat, which is 0.4 percent more compared to last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
Dec. 21
|
3,223.53
|
Dec. 28
|
3,221.339
|
Dec. 22
|
3,198.32
|
Dec. 29
|
3,194.717
|
Dec. 23
|
3,173.42
|
Dec. 30
|
3,205.121
|
Dec. 24
|
3,178
|
Dec. 31
|
-
|
Dec. 25
|
3,201.88
|
Jan. 1
|
-
|
Average weekly
|
3,195.03
|
Average weekly
|
3,207.059
Last week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan went down by 0.3256 manat (0.7 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 44.9544 manat, which is 1.7 percent more compared to last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
Dec. 21
|
45.2985
|
Dec. 28
|
45.2388
|
Dec. 22
|
44.8725
|
Dec. 29
|
44.7112
|
Dec. 23
|
43.1208
|
Dec. 30
|
44.9132
|
Dec. 24
|
43.802
|
Dec. 31
|
-
|
Dec. 25
|
43.9106
|
Jan. 1
|
-
|
Average weekly
|
44.201
|
Average weekly
|
44.9544
Last week, an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan rose by 35.785 manat (2 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,783.972 manat, which is 2.7 percent more compared to last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
Dec. 21
|
1,780.61
|
Dec. 28
|
1,770.958
|
Dec. 22
|
1,709.56
|
Dec. 29
|
1,774.214
|
Dec. 23
|
1,716.22
|
Dec. 30
|
1,806.743
|
Dec. 24
|
1,737.14
|
Dec. 31
|
-
|
Dec. 25
|
1,744.4
|
Jan. 1
|
-
|
Average weekly
|
1,737.59
|
Average weekly
|
1,783.972
Last week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan went down by 33.031 manat (0.8 percent).
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium amounted to 4,004.897 manat, which is 0.6 percent more compared to last week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
Dec. 21
|
4,042.09
|
Dec. 28
|
4,016.114
|
Dec. 22
|
3,965.88
|
Dec. 29
|
4,015.494
|
Dec. 23
|
3,948.39
|
Dec. 30
|
3,983.083
|
Dec. 24
|
3,965.78
|
Dec. 31
|
-
|
Dec. 25
|
3,981.36
|
Jan. 1
|
-
|
Average weekly
|
3,980.7
|
Average weekly
|
4,004.897
---
Follow the author on Twitter: @jafarov_zeyni