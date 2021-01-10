Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.
Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
Dec. 28
1.7
Jan. 4
-
Dec. 29
1.7
Jan. 5
1.7
Dec. 30
1.7
Jan. 6
1.7
Dec. 31
-
Jan. 7
1.7
Jan. 1
-
Jan. 8
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
Average weekly
|
1.7
The official rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.0013 manat.
The average AZN/EUR rate was 2.089. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency increased by 0.0071 manat (0.3 percent).
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
Dec. 28
2.0763
Jan. 4
-
Dec. 29
2.0805
Jan. 5
2.0854
Dec. 30
2.089
Jan. 6
2.0907
Dec. 31
-
Jan. 7
2.0958
Jan. 1
-
Jan. 8
2.0841
Average weekly
2.0819
Average weekly
2.089
The official rate of the manat against the ruble remained unchanged.
The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0229. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency decreased by 0.0001 manat (0.4 percent).
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
Dec. 28
0.0229
Jan. 4
-
Dec. 29
0.023
Jan. 5
0.0229
Dec. 30
0.0231
Jan. 6
0.0229
Dec. 31
-
Jan. 7
0.023
Jan. 1
-
Jan. 8
0.0229
Average weekly
0.023
Average weekly
0.0229
The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira dropped by 0.0027 manat.
The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.2309. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency increased by 0.0031 manat (1.4 percent).
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
Dec. 28
0.2246
Jan. 4
-
Dec. 29
0.2282
Jan. 5
0.2291
Dec. 30
0.2305
Jan. 6
0.2301
Dec. 31
-
Jan. 7
0.2327
Jan. 1
-
Jan. 8
0.2318
Average weekly
0.2278
Average weekly
0.2309
