Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate Dec. 28 1.7 Jan. 4 - Dec. 29 1.7 Jan. 5 1.7 Dec. 30 1.7 Jan. 6 1.7 Dec. 31 - Jan. 7 1.7 Jan. 1 - Jan. 8 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.0013 manat.

The average AZN/EUR rate was 2.089. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency increased by 0.0071 manat (0.3 percent).

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate Dec. 28 2.0763 Jan. 4 - Dec. 29 2.0805 Jan. 5 2.0854 Dec. 30 2.089 Jan. 6 2.0907 Dec. 31 - Jan. 7 2.0958 Jan. 1 - Jan. 8 2.0841 Average weekly 2.0819 Average weekly 2.089

The official rate of the manat against the ruble remained unchanged.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0229. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency decreased by 0.0001 manat (0.4 percent).

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate Dec. 28 0.0229 Jan. 4 - Dec. 29 0.023 Jan. 5 0.0229 Dec. 30 0.0231 Jan. 6 0.0229 Dec. 31 - Jan. 7 0.023 Jan. 1 - Jan. 8 0.0229 Average weekly 0.023 Average weekly 0.0229

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira dropped by 0.0027 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.2309. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency increased by 0.0031 manat (1.4 percent).

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate Dec. 28 0.2246 Jan. 4 - Dec. 29 0.2282 Jan. 5 0.2291 Dec. 30 0.2305 Jan. 6 0.2301 Dec. 31 - Jan. 7 0.2327 Jan. 1 - Jan. 8 0.2318 Average weekly 0.2278 Average weekly 0.2309

