Iranian currency rates for January 12

Finance 12 January 2022 10:22 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 12

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on January 12, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 25 currencies have increased and 7 have decreased in price, compared to January 11.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,727 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on Jan.12

Iranian rial on Jan.11

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

57,216

56,987

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,468

45,393

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,641

4,613

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,778

4,735

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,414

6,395

1 Indian rupee

INR

570

568

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

138,814

138,818

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

23,785

23,781

100 Japanese yens

JPY

36,400

36,480

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,388

5,388

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,233

109,233

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

33,335

33,122

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

28,449

28,365

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,706

2,675

1 Turkish lira

TRY

3,035

3,037

1 Russian ruble

RUB

564

560

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,880

2,880

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

30,225

30,118

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,700

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,085

30,969

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

48,968

48,985

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

2,071

2,071

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

24

24

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

35,549

35,428

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

9,118

9,136

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,591

6,590

100 Thai baths

THB

125,996

124,852

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

10,020

9,996

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

35,251

35,025

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,238

1 euro

EUR

47,727

47,574

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,651

9,646

1 Georgian lari

GEL

13,615

13,593

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,937

2,937

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

399

400

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,310

16,275

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,721

24,721

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

82,238

81,979

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,723

3,723

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,989

12,022

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 295,868 rials, and the price of $1 is 260,364 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 282,123 rials, and the price of $1 is 248,269 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 264,000-267,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 315,000-318,000 rials.

