Iranian currency rates for January 12

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on January 12, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 25 currencies have increased and 7 have decreased in price, compared to January 11.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 47,727 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on Jan.12 Iranian rial on Jan.11 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 57,216 56,987 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,468 45,393 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,641 4,613 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,778 4,735 1 Danish krone DKK 6,414 6,395 1 Indian rupee INR 570 568 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,814 138,818 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 23,785 23,781 100 Japanese yens JPY 36,400 36,480 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,388 5,388 1 Omani rial OMR 109,233 109,233 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,335 33,122 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 28,449 28,365 1 South African rand ZAR 2,706 2,675 1 Turkish lira TRY 3,035 3,037 1 Russian ruble RUB 564 560 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,880 2,880 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 30,225 30,118 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,700 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,085 30,969 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 48,968 48,985 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,071 2,071 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 24 24 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,549 35,428 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,118 9,136 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,591 6,590 100 Thai baths THB 125,996 124,852 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,020 9,996 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,251 35,025 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 47,727 47,574 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,651 9,646 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,615 13,593 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,937 2,937 1 Afghan afghani AFN 399 400 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,310 16,275 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 82,238 81,979 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,723 3,723 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,989 12,022

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 295,868 rials, and the price of $1 is 260,364 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 282,123 rials, and the price of $1 is 248,269 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 264,000-267,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 315,000-318,000 rials.

