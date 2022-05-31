Turkmenistan keen to join TRACECA (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31. Turkmenistan is interested in joining Transport Corridor Europe Caucasus Asia (TRACECA), Permanent Representative (National Secretary) of the Permanent Secretariat of the Intergovernmental Commission (PS IGC) TRACECA Rufat Bayramov told Trend.

According to him, today the Turkmen side is seriously considering the issues of joining TRACECA.

"I believe that Turkmenistan's accession to TRACECA will have a positive impact on the development of transport corridor, country itself and Azerbaijan as the most important connection between Turkmenistan and Europe," Bayramov said.

Bayramov added that the period for any country to join TRACECA is about two to three months, if approved by all participating states.