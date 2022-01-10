Public service centers resume work in Kazakhstan except for some regions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 10

Trend:

The public service centers resumed the work in Kazakhstan, except for Almaty and Almaty region, the Kazakh Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry said, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

According to the ministry, the public service centers suspended the work in connection with the state of emergency.

“The public service centers resumed work in all districts of Kazakhstan, except for Almaty and Almaty region, from Jan. 10, 2022,” the message said.

“All services will be available to citizens gradually,” the message said. “The residents of Zhambyl region will be unable to use the services related to the issuance of identity cards and passports temporarily.”

The ministry said that there may be problems due to the quality of communication.

According to the ministry, the specialized service centers for car owners still do not work throughout the country because the employees of the police administration committee of the Interior Ministry perform other tasks.

Kazakhstan's government announced late Jan. 4 that it was restoring some price caps on liquefied petroleum gas, after the rare protests reached Almaty following a sharp rise in the price of the fuel at the start of the year.

Many Kazakhs have converted their cars to run on LPG, which is far cheaper than gasoline as a vehicle fuel in Kazakhstan because of price caps. But the government argued that the low price was unsustainable and lifted the caps on Jan. 1.

After the price of the fuel spiked, big demonstrations erupted on Jan. 2 in certain parts of the country. Public protests are illegal in the country unless their organizers file a notice in advance.

Following the development of the situation, the government declared a state of emergency all over the country. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said the government initiated anti-terrorist operations to deal with the ongoing riots.

Also, the divisions of the united peacekeeping contingent of CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization) arrived in Kazakhstan to assist in restoring order and help protect strategic objects of the country.