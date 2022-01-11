Kazakh president orders government to take measures regarding landfill fees

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11

Trend:

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ordered the government to take measures on the landfill fee, Trend reports with reference to Kazinform news agency.

“The activity of a company called the 'EPR operator' raises questions among businessmen and people in general,” the President added. “A public movement was organized against this private company. I order the government to take measures for the EPR operator to stop taking the landfill fee.”