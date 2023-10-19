Kazakhstan, China plan to build third cross-border railway

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 19. Kazakhstan and China plan to build the third cross-border railway between the countries, Trend reports.

In this regard, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the State Committee for Development and Reform of the People's Republic of China on the joint development of cooperation on the Ayagoz-Tacheng railway construction project.

As noted by the Minister of Transport of Kazakhstan Marat Karabayev, this Memorandum involves the construction of a railway line from the Kazakh city of Ayagoz to the Chinese city of Tacheng and the construction of a specific third railway checkpoint between Kazakhstan and China.

In addition, within the framework of the memorandum, the creation of terminal facilities in the border zone are planned.

"There are now two railway checkpoints with a capacity of 28 million tons. This year we expect them to be at full capacity. Now it is necessary to develop new capacity between our country and China. Therefore, with the commissioning of the third railway checkpoint, the volume of transportation between Kazakhstan and China by rail will reach 50 million tons," he said.

In addition, an agreement between the governments of Kazakhstan and China on the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR, or Middle Corridor), including for container trains between China and Europe was signed.