Kazakhstan, US discuss development of bilateral relations

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 22. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received US Ambassador to Kazakhstan Daniel Rosenblum, Trend reports.

During the meeting the issues of development of bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and the US, as well as topical issues of global and regional security were discussed.

As President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted, Kazakh-American cooperation covers a wide range of areas, including security, sustainable development, the climate agenda and humanitarian ties.

Describing economic interaction as the driving force of bilateral relations, Tokayev noted the need to expand trade, economic and investment cooperation, including within the framework of the Council on Investment Attraction.

The parties also discussed opportunities for expanding contacts in such areas as trade, transport, logistics, green energy, ecology, and mining.

Meanwhile, trade turnover between Kazakhstan and the US is showing stable growth. In the first half of 2023, growth was 30 percent and reached $1.8 billion. Last year, this figure was $1.4 billion.

Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and the US in 2022 exceeded the pre-pandemic level and amounted to $3.1 billion, which is 37 percent more than in the previous year. Exports of goods from Kazakhstan increased by 32 percent to $1.2 billion, while imports of American goods increased by 40 percent to $1.9 billion. The number of American investments and companies in Kazakhstan increased by 9 percent over the year.