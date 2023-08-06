Tajikistan becomes more attractive for foreign tourists

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, August 6. More than 490,000 foreign tourists visited Tajikistan from January through June 2023, Trend reports.

According to the Statistical Agency of Tajikistan, this is almost a 30-percent increase compared to the same period in 2022.

Overall, around 630,000 foreign citizens visited Tajikistan for various purposes, such as business trips, leisure, and other activities, during the first half of 2023, which is a 34 percent rise compared to last year's indicators.

The top countries from which tourists arrived in Tajikistan were Uzbekistan (413,000 tourists), Russia (151,000 tourists), Kazakhstan (15,500 tourists), China (8,600 tourists), Türkiye (5,300 tourists), the US (4,300 tourists), Iran (2,700 tourists), and Afghanistan (2,400 tourists).

Conversely, the number of Tajik citizens leaving the country during the first half of this year exceeded 1.6 million, growing 40 percent compared to the same period in 2022.

As of the beginning of April this year, 240 tourist companies were operating in Tajikistan. Moreover, 185 hotels were in operation, including 5 five-star hotels, 20 four-star hotels, 14 three-star hotels, 4 two-star hotels, and 1 first-degree hotel, along with 140 unclassified hotels.