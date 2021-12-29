Uzbekistan shares domestic COVID-19 data for December 28

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.29

By Natavan Rzayeva - Trend:

Uzbekistan has revealed 139 new COVID-19 cases on Dec.28, with 196 patients recovering from the disease, and 1 person dying, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Health.

Up until now, 198,626 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 195,716 of them have recovered, and 1,485 people have died. The recovery rate stood at 98 percent.

In particular, 50 people with coronavirus were identified in Tashkent city, 38 people in the Tashkent region.

In other regions: 10 people in Andijan region, 8 people in Bukhara region, 5 people in Jizzakh region, 2 people in Navoi region, 3 people in Namangan region, 9 people in Samarkand region, 1 person in the Syrdarya region, 6 people in the Fergana region and 5 people in the Khorezm region.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @NatavanRzayeva5