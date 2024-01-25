Uzbekistan, Chinese CSG discuss implementation of co-op projects

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, January 25. Uzbekistan and Chinese CSG company discussed matters related to the implementation of promising cooperation projects, Trend reports.

This was discussed during a meeting between Uzbekistan's president Shavkat Mirziyoyev with CSG Chairman of the Board of Directors Meng Zhenping in Shenzhen (China).

Particular attention was paid to the implementation of modern design and engineering systems, high standards for ensuring energy security and loss reduction in power grids with the participation of the Chinese company.

CSG is one of the leading power grid companies in China, specializing in construction of facilities and management of power grids. The company has a market capitalization of $60 billion.

Meanwhile, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of China Xi Jinping have signed a joint statement.

The intention to comprehensively strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields and to continue enriching the substantive part of the Uzbek-Chinese all-weather strategic partnership has been reaffirmed.