Iran, Afghanistan discuss bilateral ties, latest developments

Iranian Foreign Ministry’s Special Envoy for Afghanistan Affairs held a phone conversation with the Head of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah to discuss latest developments in the region, Trend reports citing Mehr.

During the talks, the two sides also discussed bilateral ties, latest developments in Afghanistan Peace Talks and region and ways to achieve lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Iranian Foreign Ministry’s Special Envoy for Afghanistan Affairs Mohammad-Ebrahim Taherianfard also had talked with new UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Afghanistan Affairs in March 22 on issues of mutual concerns.

In a telephone conversation between the new Representative of the UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Afghanistan Affairs and Iranian Foreign Ministry’s Special Envoy for Afghanistan, the two side stressed the need to alleviate suffering of Afghan people and accelerate the achievement of lasting peace and stability in this country.