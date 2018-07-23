Chabahar Port ready to transit goods from India to Afghanistan – Iran official

23 July 2018 09:21 (UTC+04:00)

Tehran, Iran, July 23

By A. Shirazi- Trend

Hadi Haghshenas, the deputy at the Ports and Maritime Organization, said the strategic port of Chabahar in southeastern Iran is ready to transit goods from India to Afghanistan.

With the implementation of the first phase of Chabahar port, six million tons of goods will be transshipped from India port to Chabahar and then transited to Afghanistan, Haghshenas said, IRIB news agency reported.

Chabahar provides India with an easier land-sea route to Afghanistan. In November, India sent its first cargo of wheat to Afghanistan through Chabahar in what appeared to be a run dry of a multi-modal connectivity route. The cargo was shipped from India’s western port of Kandla, unloaded at Chabahar and eventually taken to Afghanistan’s Nimroz province by trucks.

The port’s transport capacity has reached from 2.5 million tons to 8.5 million tons and the major portion of the goods will go to India and Afghanistan, he said.

A rail link between Chabahar and Zahedan and thereon to Afghanistan is a crucial part of India’s extra-regional connectivity ambitions over which Tehran, New Delhi and Kabul have signed a basic agreement.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkmenistan continues to seize Iranian trucks – envoy
Business 22 July 10:37
Iran injecting huge funds to complete Chabahar-Zahedan railroad – official
Oil&Gas 19 July 18:15
Chabahar Port ready to transit goods from India to Afghanistan – Iran official
Business 18 July 19:24
Iran, IRU explore ways to facilitate transit of goods
Business 18 July 12:46
North-South corridor ‘vital link’ between Iran, Russia, CIS nations – Indian official
Business 17 July 18:44
North-South corridor ‘vital link’ between Iran, Russia, CIS nations – Indian official
Business 15 July 10:12
Latest
Uzbekistan to export large batch of textile, dried fruits to France
Economy news 10:43
Number of Russian companies registered in Turkey increases
Economy news 10:39
Central Asian countries and US to discuss security issues in Tashkent
Uzbekistan 10:39
Precious metals up again in Azerbaijan
Economy news 10:37
Iran Mercantile Exchange offers for July 23
Business 10:15
Iran-Turkmenistan trade balance turning positive, official says
Business 10:14
Armenian armed forces violate ceasefire with Azerbaijan 98 times - defense ministry
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:02
Azerbaijani currency rates for July 23
Economy news 10:01
Entrepreneurs' club created in Kazakh capital
Economy news 10:01