Talks on Iran's nuclear program take back seat to more pressing matters - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 30. Discussions on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran's nuclear program have not been canceled, but currently Iran is focusing on more pressing geopolitical issues, spokesman for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Nasser Kanaani said at the press conference in Tehran on October 30, Trend reports.

Kanaani stressed that the doors are open for these discussions and Iran can hold discussions within the framework of the initiative of the king of Oman.

Kanaani previously said that negotiations are important for Iran so that all parties can responsibly return to the JCPOA. He said that Iran welcomes and supports the good faith efforts of friendly countries, such as Oman, to bring the positions of the parties closer together.

Speaking about Iran's postponing the talks in the current time, he said the Islamic Republic has shifted its focus to more pressing and important matters.

"However, discussions regarding Iran's nuclear program are the most optimal way to reach an agreement," the spokesman said.

On January 16, 2016, Iran's nuclear program triggered the creation of the JCPOA between Iran and the P5+1 group (US, Russia, China, UK, France, and Germany). However, on May 8, 2018, the US announced its withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) between Iran and the 5+1 group (Russia, China, the UK, France, the US, and Germany) and imposed new sanctions against Iran as of November 2018.

Iran has been seeking various ways to restart talks with the other parties on its nuclear issue and revive the JCPOA. The main goals of Iran are to end the sanctions imposed by the US and Western countries, access funds frozen abroad, and resume its crude oil exports.

Iran claims that its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes only, but according to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Iran has increased its highly enriched uranium by 27 percent in the last three months and currently has 4,745 kilograms of enriched uranium. This is 15 times more than the amount allowed for Iran in the JCPOA.

---

