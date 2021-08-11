Iran's president presents parliament with candidates for for ministries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 11
By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has submitted the candidate list of the Cabinet of Ministers' members to the Iranian parliament for a vote of confidence, Spokesman for the Iranian parliament's presidium Nizamaddin Mousavi said, Trend reports citing the Iranian parliament’s website.
According to Mousavi, the credentials of the nominees will be reviewed by the relevant committees for a period of one week from 14 August, 2021.
The spokesman added that plenary sessions of the Iranian parliament will be held as of August 20, 2021 to vote of confidence on the nominated candidates by president.
The names of the announced candidates are as follows:
Ahmad Vahidi – Interior Minister
Mohammad Ali Zolfi Gol – Minister of Science, Research and Technology
Ehsan Khandouzi – Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance
Mohammad Mehdi Esmaeili – Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance
Mohammad Reza Ashtiyani – Minister of Defence and Armed Forces Logistics
Amin Hossein Rahimi - Minister of Justice
Bahram Eynollahi - Minister of Health and Medical Education
Hossein Baghgoli - Minister of Education
Rostam Ghasemi – Minister of Roads and Urban Development
Javad Ouji – Oil Minister
Esmaeil Khatib – Minister of Intelligence and Security
Ali Akbar Mehrabian – Minister of Energy
Reza Fatemi Amin – Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade
Javad Sadatinejad – Minister of Agriculture Jihad
Hojjatollah Abdolmaliki – Minister of Cooperatives, Labour, and Social Welfare
Hamid Sajjadi Hezaveh – Minister of Sports and Youth
Hossein Amir Abdollahian – Minister of Foreign Affairs
Ezzatullah Zarghami – Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicraft
Isa Zarepour - Minister of Information and Communications Technology
