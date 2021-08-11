Iran's president presents parliament with candidates for for ministries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 11

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has submitted the candidate list of the Cabinet of Ministers' members to the Iranian parliament for a vote of confidence, Spokesman for the Iranian parliament's presidium Nizamaddin Mousavi said, Trend reports citing the Iranian parliament’s website.

According to Mousavi, the credentials of the nominees will be reviewed by the relevant committees for a period of one week from 14 August, 2021.

The spokesman added that plenary sessions of the Iranian parliament will be held as of August 20, 2021 to vote of confidence on the nominated candidates by president.

The names of the announced candidates are as follows:

Ahmad Vahidi – Interior Minister

Mohammad Ali Zolfi Gol – Minister of Science, Research and Technology

Ehsan Khandouzi – Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance

Mohammad Mehdi Esmaeili – Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance

Mohammad Reza Ashtiyani – Minister of Defence and Armed Forces Logistics

Amin Hossein Rahimi - Minister of Justice

Bahram Eynollahi - Minister of Health and Medical Education

Hossein Baghgoli - Minister of Education

Rostam Ghasemi – Minister of Roads and Urban Development

Javad Ouji – Oil Minister

Esmaeil Khatib – Minister of Intelligence and Security

Ali Akbar Mehrabian – Minister of Energy

Reza Fatemi Amin – Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade

Javad Sadatinejad – Minister of Agriculture Jihad

Hojjatollah Abdolmaliki – Minister of Cooperatives, Labour, and Social Welfare

Hamid Sajjadi Hezaveh – Minister of Sports and Youth

Hossein Amir Abdollahian – Minister of Foreign Affairs

Ezzatullah Zarghami – Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicraft

Isa Zarepour - Minister of Information and Communications Technology

