Summit of Caspian littoral states is of great economic importance - Iranian experts on Ashgabat Summit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. A summit of the presidents of five Caspian littoral states (Azerbaijan, Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Iran) will be held in the Turkmen capital Ashgabat on June 29. A number of issues, including cooperation and security will be discussed at the summit.

“The holding of the Ashgabat Summit of the presidents of the Caspian littoral states, as well as the holding of bilateral and multilateral meetings within the framework of the summit, will contribute to the development of the five countries in trade, transit, energy, agriculture and tourism,” former Iranian ambassador to Azerbaijan Mohsen Pakayin told Trend.

Pakayin added that these meetings will contribute to the further development of maritime transport in the Caspian Sea through the ports of 5 countries. It is also possible to increase cargo transportation among these countries through railways.

The ex-ambassador noted that the development of cooperation among the private sectors of the Caspian littoral states, providing the necessary support and the reduction of duties can help to further develop economic ties.

Also, former Iranian MP Gholamali Jafarzadeh said that the Ashgabat Summit of the presidents of the Caspian littoral states could help further develop relations in various fields.

Jafarzadeh stressed that this summit can be positively assessed in various ways, including economic, transit, energy, freight and other aspects. The Caspian littoral states can further strengthen relations by using existing opportunities.

“This could result in the development of those countries and the region as a whole. The summit of the Caspian littoral states will focus on reducing the water level in the Caspian Sea and eliminating environmental problems, and appropriate steps can be taken in this direction," the MP noted.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur