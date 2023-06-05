‘Peace in Caucasus is your nightmare’ - reaction of several Iranian ‘Twitter’ users to spokesman of Iranian MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Iranian ‘Twitter’ user responded to the tweet of the Spokesman of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nasser Kanaani, about the visit of Azerbaijan's citizens to Iran, and said that peace in the Caucasus is your nightmare, Trend reports.

Reportedly, Iranian MFA Spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on his Twitter page that Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry warned its citizens against visiting Iran.

"This is the same policy that was envisaged during the visit of the Israeli president to Baku. The issue that should scare the people of Azerbaijan is not civilized and Islamic Iran, but Israel," Kanaani said.

Iranian ‘Twitter' users were ambiguous about this tweet of Nasser Kanaani and shared their opinions about it.

Several ‘Twitter’ users said that there will be peace in the Caucasus. Azerbaijan and Armenia have taken practical steps to restore peace.

“This peace is your nightmare and you are trying to do everything in your power to stop the peace. However, the state of Azerbaijan knows your every business, destroys your every plan and program before it happens,” said in the reply.

