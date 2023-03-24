Peskov comments on threat of Putin's arrest in Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 24. Press Secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov answered a question from journalists about whether Armenia clarified its position on the possible arrest of Vladimir Putin at the request of the International Criminal Court, in the event of his visit to the republic, Trend reports citing MK.

"Not yet. We will discuss this with our partners," Peskov said.

Earlier, Chairman of the Constitutional Court of Armenia Arman Dilanyan read out the decision that all obligations under the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court are recognized in the republic as corresponding to the basic law.