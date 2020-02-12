India strongly condemns Kabul terror attack

India has strongly condemned a terror attack in Kabul which claimed at least six lives and injured 12 others on Tuesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"India in the strongest terms condemns the heinous terrorist attack, which led to the casualties of a number of Afghan patriots today morning in front of Marshal Fahim National Defence University in Kabul," said a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs late Tuesday.

"We express our heartfelt condolences to the relatives of the deceased and the injured and to the government and people of Afghanistan. We pray for the speedy recovery of those injured."

It further stated that the international community must unite in the fight against terrorism and hold the perpetrators and sponsors of terrorism to account.

According to media reports, a suicide bomber killed as many as six people near a military academy in the Afghan capital of Kabul.

It was described as the first major attack in Kabul this year.