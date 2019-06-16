Saudi crown prince says does not want regional war

16 June 2019 02:40 (UTC+04:00)

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman said the kingdom does not want a war in the region but would not hesitate to deal with any threat to its vital interests, amid heightened tensions with rival Iran, Saudi-owned newspaper Asharq al-Awsat reported on Sunday.

Attacks on two oil tankers on Thursday in the Gulf of Oman, which the United States blamed on Iran, have raised fears of broader confrontation in the region. Iran has denied any role in the strikes south of the Strait of Hormuz, a major transit route for oil.

