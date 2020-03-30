Egypt condemns Yemeni Houthis' missile attacks on Saudi cities

Egypt condemned the recent two ballistic missile attacks launched by Yemen's Houthi group on the Saudi cities of Riyadh and Jazan, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"The Egyptian government and people stand in solidarity with their counterparts in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and support all the necessary procedures taken to maintain the security and stability of the kingdom," the statement said.

Saudi military officials said on Sunday that the two ballistic missiles launched by Houthi militia were intercepted but two civilians were lightly injured by debris from their explosion over residential districts.

Yemen has been locked in a civil war since late 2014, when the Iran-backed Houthi rebels seized control of much of the country's north and forced the Saudi-backed government of Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi out of the capital Sanaa.

Over the past five years, Saudi Arabia has been leading an Arab military coalition against the Houthis in Yemen in support of Hadi's internationally-recognized government.