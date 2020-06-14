Saudi-led coalition says intercepts missile targeting Saudi border city

The Saudi-led coalition involved in a war in Yemen announced on Saturday the interception of a missile fired toward the Saudi border city of Najran, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Turki Al-Maliki, the coalition spokesman, said the shrapnel of the destroyed missile caused minor injuries to some civilians.

He accused the Houthi rebels of launching the missile from the Yemeni city of Sa'dah.

Houthi drones targeted the Saudi cities of Najran and Khamis Mushait on May 27 and June 1 respectively.

Saudi Arabia has so far been targeted by 312 missiles, all of which were intercepted and destroyed, according to Al-Maliki.