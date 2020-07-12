10 killed in Saudi-led airstrike in northern Yemen

A family of 10 members were killed on Sunday when a Saudi-led coalition airstrike hit a house in Yemen's northern province of Hajjah, the Houthi rebels-run al-Masirah TV reported, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Two others were injured and rescued from under the rubble of the house in Washhah district, said the television.

The victims were mostly women and children, local residents told Xinhua.

There was no comment yet from the Saudi-led coalition over the airstrike.

Yemen has been mired in civil war since late 2014, when the Iran-backed Houthi group seized control of much of the country's north, forcing the Saudi-backed government of President Abd-Rabbuh Mansour Hadi out of the capital Sanaa.

The Saudi-led military coalition intervened in the Yemen conflict in March 2015 to support Hadi's government.