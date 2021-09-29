Saudi Arabia launches strategy to achieve sustainable growth of Asir region

Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud unveiled on Tuesday a development strategy aiming to achieve sustainable growth of the Asir region in the kingdom's southwest, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

With an investment of 50 billion Saudi riyals (13 billion U.S. dollars), the strategy will finance major projects to develop tourism attractions on and around the peaks of the Asir mountains, turning the region into a year-round world tourist destination, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The crown prince said that the strategy seeks to make the Asir region by 2030 a year-round world tourist destination attracting more than 10 million visitors from inside and outside the kingdom.

He noted that the strategy is underpinned by the natural assets and rich cultural heritage of the region.