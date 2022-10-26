Saudi Crown Prince receives Pakistan PM

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Riyadh on Tuesday, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

During a meeting, the Crown Prince and and the Prime Minister reviewed the historical relations between their countries, aspects of bilateral cooperation, and ways to develop them in various fields, the official Saudi Press Agency reported.

They also discussed regional and international developments.

After leaving Riyadh, Sharif headed to Jeddah to perform Umrah in Mecca.

At King Abdulaziz International Airport, he was received by Prince Saud bin Abdullah Jalawi, governor of Jeddah Province, and a number of officials.

Sharif is in the Kingdom to attend the sixth edition of the Future Investment Forum (FII).