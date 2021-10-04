Gas price in Europe up over $1200 per 1,000 cubic meters

The price of gas in Europe during the trading on October 4 once again breaks a historic record and went over $1200, according to the ICE exchange data on Monday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

The price of November futures on the TTF hub in the Netherlands reached $1200.36 per 1,000 cubic meters during trading, or 99.99 euros per MWh.

Last week, the price of gas in Europe for the first time in history exceeded $1,000 per 1,000 cubic meters, and then went over $1,100.

Gazprom Board Chairman Alexei Miller said earlier that the lag in gas injection into European underground storage facilities and the growing demand for gas have led to record prices, the value of which may be exceeded in the near future.