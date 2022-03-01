First captive exchange takes place between Russia and Ukraine
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1
Trend:
First exchange of captured military personnel took place between Russia and Ukraine, Trend reports citing UNIAN.
Five Ukrainian soldiers were exchanged for one Russian military police officer.
"Green corridor" was set up in Ukraine's Sumy region for the exchange process of captives.
