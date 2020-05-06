Israeli army strikes Hamas sites in Gaza Strip

Israel 6 May 2020 08:05 (UTC+04:00)
Israeli army strikes Hamas sites in Gaza Strip

The Israeli army attacked monitoring military sites belonging to the Islamic Hamas movement on Wednesday "in response to a rocket" fired earlier from the Palestinian enclave, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"Israeli artillery targeted monitoring sites of al-Qassam brigades, the military wing of Hamas in the central and northern Gaza Strip, causing huge damages," Palestinian security sources said.

"Our tanks bombed three military sites of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, in response to a rocket fired from the strip," the Israeli army said in a press statement, adding that the missile landed in an open area without causing injuries or damage.

Earlier in the day, a handmade rocket was launched from the coastal enclave into Israel.

