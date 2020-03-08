Japan reports 45 more cases of COVID-19, 1,159 in total

The number of the COVID-19 infections in Japan rose to 1,159 as of 10:30 a.m. local time on Sunday, an increase of 45 cases from a day earlier, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Among the 1,159 cases, 449 people were infected domestically and 696 are from the Diamond Princess cruise ship moored in the port city of Yokohama, while 14 are returnees by chartered flights, public broadcaster NHK reported.

The tally is based on data compiled by the health ministry and local governments. Among them, 14 people have died, seven of them from the virus-hit cruise ship.

By prefecture, Hokkaido reports the most cases at 98. It is followed by Aichi with 70, Tokyo with 64, Kanagawa with 41 and Osaka with 41.

Meanwhile, 11 health ministry and quarantine officials have also been confirmed to be infected.

According to the health ministry, 61 patients were in serious condition as of Saturday, being on respirators or being treated in intensive care units, and 31 of them were from the cruise ship.

A total of 311 people had been discharged from hospital after recovery by Saturday.