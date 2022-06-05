Dozens killed, scores injured in Bangladesh container depot fire

A massive fire swept through an inland container depot in southeastern Bangladesh, killing at least 32 people and injuring more than 150, officials said on Sunday, the latest incident highlighting the country's poor industrial safety track record, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The fire broke out at a container facility on Saturday night at Sitakunda, 40 km (25 miles) from the port city of Chittagong, triggering a huge blast and multiple container explosions subsequently at the site, officials said.

Firefighters were still scrambling to put out the fire on Sunday noon as chemical filled containers were still exploding, said fire service officials.

The explosion shook the neighbourhood and shattered glasses of windows of nearby buildings, local residents said.

The death toll could rise as some of the injured are in critical condition, said Chittagong civil surgeon Mohammed Elias Hossain. The injured included firefighters and policemen, he said.

He said all doctors in the district were called in to help tackle the situation while social media was flooded with appeals for emergency blood donations.

Five firefighters also died and at least 50 others, including 10 policemen, were injured, he added.