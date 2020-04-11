Russia's Putin, Saudi crown prince discuss OPEC+: Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed a planned OPEC+ reduction of oil output, the Kremlin said, Trend reports citing Reuters.
They agreed in a phone call to continue contacts regarding this issue, the Kremlin added without disclosing details.
