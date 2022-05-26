...
Russia Materials 26 May 2022 17:16
Bank of Russia sees no risks for financial stability in current ruble’s strengthening

The Bank of Russia sees no risks for financial stability in the current strengthening of the national currency, the regulator’s Governor Elvira Nabiullina told reporters on Thursday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"We see no risks for financial stability here," she said.

Meanwhile, the Central Bank’s chief noted the importance of making sure the ruble exchange rate is floating so that the interests of both exporters and importers are considered. "It is crucially important for us to keep this mechanism," Nabiullina said.

