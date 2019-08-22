Five-meter shark shocks residents of Turkey’s western province (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 22

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Local fishermen caught a five-meter sixgill shark in the Strait of the Dardanelles off the coast of Turkey’s Canakkale province, Trend reports on Aug. 22 referring to Turkish media.

Reportedly, fishermen for several hours could not pull the net on board. The shark weighs one ton.

Earlier, local fishermen caught two three-meter sixgill sharks in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Turkey’s Mugla province.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news