Five-meter shark shocks residents of Turkey’s western province (PHOTO)

22 August 2019 13:30 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 22

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Local fishermen caught a five-meter sixgill shark in the Strait of the Dardanelles off the coast of Turkey’s Canakkale province, Trend reports on Aug. 22 referring to Turkish media.

Reportedly, fishermen for several hours could not pull the net on board. The shark weighs one ton.

Earlier, local fishermen caught two three-meter sixgill sharks in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Turkey’s Mugla province.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

  • Five-meter shark shocks residents of Turkey’s western province (PHOTO)
  • Five-meter shark shocks residents of Turkey’s western province (PHOTO)
  • Five-meter shark shocks residents of Turkey’s western province (PHOTO)
  • Five-meter shark shocks residents of Turkey’s western province (PHOTO)
Related news
TOP 5 countries visited by Turkish citizens for employment
Turkey 13:49
Real estate sales via mortgage lending down in Turkey
Turkey 13:20
Georgia, Turkey to expand trade relations
Economy 12:39
Number of Turkish citizens looking for job in Georgia up by almost 9 times
Turkey 11:11
Hybrid maize seed production launched in Azerbaijan
Business 21 August 20:48
Georgia increases import of medicines from Turkey
Economy 21 August 17:29
Latest
Accidents at work to be insured in e-form in Azerbaijan
Business 13:53
Kazakhstan’s Pavlodar Oil Chemistry Refinery to expand production range
Economy 13:50
TOP 5 countries visited by Turkish citizens for employment
Turkey 13:49
Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan discuss co-op in wide range of spheres
Economy 13:44
Turkmenistan, US mull political issues
Turkmenistan 13:40
Ryanair says no flight disruption so far from UK pilot strike
Other News 13:35
Campaign launched for increasing interest in insurance in Azerbaijan
Finance 13:29
Iran to commission 21 industrial projects in Gilan Province
Economy 13:26
Uzbek citizens buy $15 M in one day
Finance 13:24