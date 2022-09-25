Turkish government to discuss Greek violations in Aegean

The Turkish government will discuss Greece’s deployment of armored vehicles to demilitarized islands, in violation of international law, in a Cabinet meeting to be held on Monday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

The Cabinet, led by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, will address the issue amid tensions between Türkiye and Greece.

According to security sources, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) of the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) performing mission flights in the Aegean detected a movement and determined that two Greek landing craft were on the way to Lesbos and Samos.

It was revealed that the ships in question delivered 23 tactical-wheeled armored vehicles to Lesbos and 18 tactical-wheeled armored vehicles to Samos. It was noteworthy that the armored vehicles were among those sent to Alexandroupoli (Dedeagac) Port by the U.S.

Security sources described these events on Sept. 18 and Sept. 21 as the clearest indication that Greece continues to arm the islands close to Türkiye, violating their legal status.

The Cabinet will discuss Greece’s violations in the Aegean and steps to be taken by Türkiye, as well as the country’s pushbacks against irregular migrants.

Erdogan is expected to attend a leaders’ summit of the European Union in October, but whether or not he will hold a meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has not been determined yet.