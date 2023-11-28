Iranian President's visit to Türkiye calls off

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Türkiye Materials 28 November 2023 13:48 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's visit to Türkiye has been canceled, the Turkish Presidential Administration said, Trend reports.

"The visit was announced earlier this month by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who said the heads of state would hold talks on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict," the Presidential Administration said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters on November 13 that Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will make an official visit to Türkiye on November 28.

