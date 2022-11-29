International Bloggers Shusha Camp has ended (PHOTO)

The visit of bloggers from more than 10 countries to Azerbaijan, within the framework of the project “Show Me Azerbaijan” – International Bloggers Shusha Camp, organized on the initiative of the Eurasian Regional Center of the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ERC-ICYF) has ended.

During the last two days bloggers visited Shaki, Ismayilli and Shamakhi, where they got acquainted with sightseeings such as the Palace of Shaki Khans, Karavansaray, ancient streets and mosques of the mentioned regions. They also visited the "Chotari" Albanian-Udi church in the village of Nij, Qabala region, Lahij village, inhabited by ethnic Tats, and noted that in Azerbaijan, special importance is attached to the values of multiculturalism, the peaceful cohabitation of peoples speaking different languages, both on the official governmental and societal levels. The bloggers also visited the workshop in Basqal, where the Azerbaijani national women's headdress, kelaghayi, is woven.

The well-known American blogger Douglas Barnard filmed video clips in front of the Imam Ali mosque in Shaki and compared this place with the city of Najaf. All bloggers expressed their admiration for the beauty and antiquity, as well as the rich cuisine of the city of Sheki.

Later, bloggers paid a visit to Ismayilli region. Sayf Aldeen from Iraq shared his impressions of Lahij in his profile as follows: “It is very beautiful here, people are so kind and generous”. Blogger from Finland Camilla Milja, and Joao Leitao from Portugal in their profiles noted the antiquity and beauty of the nature of Lahij, where they expressed their admiration for the Zarnava Hanging Bridge.

During a trip to Shamakhi, Muslim bloggers prayed at the Juma Mosque, their attention was drawn to a joint prayer, where Shiites and Sunnis took part together.

It should be noted that, in the previous days, bloggers visited the cities of Fizuli and Shusha, witnessed the massive destruction as the consequence of 28 years of Armenian occupation, and shared appropriate posts on various social networks.

The main goal of the project is to spread the truth about Azerbaijan and Karabakh in the world. The project aims to increase the number of views of the video reports to 10 million by the end of this year.