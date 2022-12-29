Support for eco-action from graduates of International "Model OIC" clubs

Subsequent support for the statement of the Eurasian Regional Center of the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF-ERC) in defense of the eco-action that has been ongoing for more than two weeks on the Shusha-Khankendi road with the participation of Azerbaijani social activists came from the alumni of the "International Model OIC" clubs.

In this regard, the condemnation of the serious damage, as a result of nearly thirty years of Armenian occupation, to the ecological environment of Karabakh, which is currently under the control of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, and the illegal exploitation of natural resources, as well as support for the legitimate demands of the Azerbaijani people, were reflected in the statement of the clubs' alumni.

In the statement signed by the alumni of the Model OIC program, representing Egypt, Jordan, Indonesia, the Maldives, Pakistan, Palestine, and Tajikistan, it was requested to create suitable conditions for Azerbaijani ecologists to conduct monitoring in the Kyzylbulag gold mine and the Demirli copper-molybdenum mines located in Karabakh as soon as possible.

It should be noted that the "Model OIC International Relations Academy" program, aimed at forming and strengthening the leadership skills of young people under the initiative of the Eurasian Regional Center of ICYF, has been successfully implemented in Muslim geography for 11 years. In addition to a number of issues of international relevance, the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict was also discussed in the conferences held within the framework of the International Model OIC, which was co-organized in various OIC countries with the Eurasian Regional Center of ICYF, where Muslim students gained objective knowledge about this problem and spread the truth of Karabakh in their own countries.

A while back Global Strategic Institute for Sustainable Development and Youth Diplomacy Forum of Pakistan, as well as the Indonesian Youth Council and the OIC Youth Indonesia and the Georgian Muslim Youth Center, made similar statements of support for the said initiative of the Eurasian Regional Center of ICYF (ICYF-ERC).

It should be noted that the International Board of the Eurasian Regional Center of ICYF issued a statement of support for the environmental campaign held by Azerbaijani activists on the Shusha-Khankendi road. With deep regret, the document noted that for 30 years the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, and now the lands where the Russian peacekeeping contingent (RPC) is temporarily deployed, have been areas where it has been impossible to conduct such monitoring. Also, to ensure the objectivity of future monitoring, the readiness to organize a visit of a delegation of young ecologists from the countries of the Eurasian region to Karabakh was expressed as support for the environmental volunteers of Azerbaijan.