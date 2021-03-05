Trans-Caspian Fiber Optic Cable Project discussed at “Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan: New Opportunities for Cooperation” event (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 5

Trend:

The digital submarine infrastructure project through the bottom of the Caspian Sea between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, implemented by AzerTelecom, a backbone internet provider connecting Azerbaijan to the global internet network, was discussed at a business meeting "Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan: New opportunities for cooperation."

The business meeting organized at the Kazakh Embassy in Baku discussed modern economic priorities, the current state of cooperation in various sectors of the economy, and its prospects for development in the post-COVID period between the two countries.

Fuad Allahverdiyev, Chairman of the Board of Directors at AzerTelecom spoke at the event about the construction of the Trans-Caspian Fiber Optic Cable, which will contribute to the development of the ICT and telecommunications sectors of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, as well as the new possibilities it will bring forward.

Allahverdiyev noted that the project would contribute to strengthening cooperation in the field of ICT in the region as a whole, underscoring that an intergovernmental agreement had already been signed for the implementation of the project. He mentioned about the economic and technical potential of the project which will create opportunities for the formation of a "Digital Silk Road" between Europe and Asia through Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

Allahverdiyev added that the backbone fiber-optic cable line will meet the needs of Central Asia and surrounding countries for connectivity services.

Serjan Abdikarimov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan, representatives of the public sector, business communities and national companies of the two countries discussed the expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan. The participants exchanged views on new prospects and opportunities for expanding trade, economic and investment ties between the two countries.

AzerTelecom is a telecommunications operator in Azerbaijan. The company is a subsidiary of Bakcell, the country's first mobile operator and the fastest mobile internet provider. AzerTelecom connects Azerbaijan with the global Internet network and provides various advanced services to local and foreign companies in the telecommunications sector.

Currently, AzerTelecom is implementing the “Azerbaijan Digital Hub” program to turn Azerbaijan into a digital hub.