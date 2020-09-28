Two brothers killed in Terter region as result of shelling from Armenian armed forces

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 28 September 2020 22:07 (UTC+04:00)
Two brothers killed in Terter region as result of shelling from Armenian armed forces

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 28

Trend:

the military-political leadership of the aggressor Armenia continues to commit acts of terrorism against the civilian population, grossly violating the norms and principles of international law, Trend reports citing Azebaijani Prosecutor General's Office.

At the behest of the hypocritical and unconstructive Armenian military-political leadership, the Armenian armed forces continue to subject densely populated areas - regional and rural centers, civil infrastructure objects - hospitals, medical centers, school buildings, kindergartens to intensive artillery bombardment.

We deeply regret to inform that, on September 28th at about 19:00, residents of Terter District - Abbasov Khalig Asif, born in 1981, and his brother Abbasov Elshan Asif, born in 1987, were killed as a result of artillery shelling hitting the yard of an apartment building built for the disabled and IDPs in Shikh Arkh settlement of Tartar District. Mammadov Seymur Fuzuli, born in 1984, and Mahmudov Faig Malik, born in 1989, were hospitalized with various injuries.

Upon the fact a criminal case has been initiated by Terter Prosecutor's Office under Article 100.2 (conducting aggressive war), Article 120.2.1 (deliberate murder committed by criminal community (organization)), Article 120.2.4 (deliberate murder committed with special cruelty or in publicly dangers way), 120.2.12 (deliberate murder on motive of national, racial, religious hatred or enmity), Articles 29, 120.2.7 (deliberate murder of two or more persons), and other articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Given the present combat conditions all necessary investigative measures are being carried out by the prosecution authorities.

The Prosecutor General's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan conducts the necessary documentation and collects evidence to ensure that servicemen of the Armenian Armed Forces who have committed various crimes are prosecuted and punished in accordance with international law.

The public will be regularly updated with the latest information.

