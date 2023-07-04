Strong earthquake felt in Azerbaijan’s Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. An earthquake measuring 5.7 in magnitude struck the Caspian Sea, Trend reports.

According to the Republican Seismological Service Center under the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan, the earthquake occurred at 00:01 local time in Baku and was felt across various parts of Azerbaijan.

00:10 (GMT+4) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 has occurred in the Caspian Sea near the coast of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

As the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, the epicenter of the seismic activity was located 80 kilometers northeast of the Khachmaz district, with the earthquake's focus at a depth of 35 kilometers.

The tremors were felt in certain areas of the country, including the city of Baku.