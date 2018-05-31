Azerbaijan’s business center opens in Russia’s Astrakhan (PHOTO)

31 May 2018 16:32 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 31

Trend:

Russia’s Astrakhan city hosted the opening of Azerbaijan’s business center, built on the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva, Azerbaijani President’s Assistant for Public and Political Affairs, Head of Department Ali Hasanov, Governor of Russia’s Astrakhan Region Alexander Zhilkin, Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev, Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Center Anar Alakbarov, Assistant to the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Yusuf Mammadaliyev, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu, Chairman of Azerbaijan’s State Committee for Work with Diaspora Fuad Muradov, Head of the Executive Power of the Narimanov District of Baku Abidin Farzaliyev, as well as businessmen of the two countries took part in the opening of the business center.

The ceremony participants also got acquainted with the exhibition of Azerbaijani companies’ goods produced under the "Made in Azerbaijan" brand.

Azerbaijan’s business center is located in Astrakhan city at the 100 Baku Street.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
SOCAR Trading management changes
Oil&Gas 17:36
Azerbaijan's Accounting Chamber offers to tighten fiscal policy
Business 17:28
Azerbaijan reveals its non-oil export revenues
Economy news 17:25
Azerbaijan may extend grace period for residents of industrial parks
Economy news 17:16
Two more young persons become business owners with support of Bakcell (PHOTO)
ICT 17:16
Azerbaijan announces manat rate for June 1
Economy news 17:14
Economy minister: Azerbaijan invested over $1B in Russia’s economy
Economy news 17:13
President Aliyev receives delegation of European Commission
Politics 16:52
Management changes at Azerbaijan's AccessBank
Economy news 16:40
SOCAR in talks to import gasoline in Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 16:22
Foreign ministry: Azerbaijan ready for substantive negotiations with Armenia
Politics 16:19
Eurasia Drilling Company talks on BP’s using its rig off Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 16:16
ATOR: Most cruises in Caspian Sea on "Peter the Great" ship to start and end in Baku
Business 16:07
Iran, Uzbekistan to discuss development of railway infrastructure on Afghan border
Economy news 15:58
Major entertainment center to appear on Baku Boulevard (PHOTO)
Society 15:57
Expected volumes of gas production from Azerbaijan's offshore gas project named
Oil&Gas 15:44
Russian tourists prefer Turkey, ministry says
Tourism 15:33
Turkey sees increase in number of Azerbaijani tourists in April
Tourism 15:28