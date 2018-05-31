Azerbaijan’s business center opens in Russia’s Astrakhan (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 31

Russia’s Astrakhan city hosted the opening of Azerbaijan’s business center, built on the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva, Azerbaijani President’s Assistant for Public and Political Affairs, Head of Department Ali Hasanov, Governor of Russia’s Astrakhan Region Alexander Zhilkin, Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev, Executive Director of the Heydar Aliyev Center Anar Alakbarov, Assistant to the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Yusuf Mammadaliyev, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu, Chairman of Azerbaijan’s State Committee for Work with Diaspora Fuad Muradov, Head of the Executive Power of the Narimanov District of Baku Abidin Farzaliyev, as well as businessmen of the two countries took part in the opening of the business center.

The ceremony participants also got acquainted with the exhibition of Azerbaijani companies’ goods produced under the "Made in Azerbaijan" brand.

Azerbaijan’s business center is located in Astrakhan city at the 100 Baku Street.

