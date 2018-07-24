Azerbaijan, Colombia open new opportunities for cooperation

24 July 2018 22:03 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 24

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

Azerbaijan and Colombia opened new opportunities for cooperation in such areas as tourism, trade and others, Azerbaijan's ambassador-at-large Azer Huseyn said at an event in Baku July 24 dedicated to Colombia's Independence Day.

"In recent years, relations between countries have developed dynamically both at the state level and between parliaments," he said.

Azer Huseyn noted that Azerbaijan highly appreciates the adoption of resolutions by the Congress of Colombia on the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

"The activity on holding political consultations between the two countries continues, Azerbaijan attaches special importance to relations with the countries of Latin America," the diplomat said.

He expressed confidence that relations between Azerbaijan and Colombia will be further strengthened in the future.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Charge d'Affaires: Azerbaijan, Colombia mulling prospects for co-op in oil & gas sector
Oil&Gas 21:11
Chile’s embassy to open in Azerbaijan
Politics 20:48
PM: Azerbaijan-Turkey fraternal relations - important for stability, development in region (PHOTO)
Politics 20:42
State beekeeping program developed in Azerbaijan
Economy news 20:22
Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs may meet in September
Politics 20:15
Cavusoglu: Congratulation to Armenian FM implies no change in Turkey's position
Politics 19:56
Latest
Three arrested for exploiting farm laborers in Italy
Europe 22:27
Trump says US ready to make 'real deal' on Iran nuke program
Other News 21:31
Charge d'Affaires: Azerbaijan, Colombia mulling prospects for co-op in oil & gas sector
Oil&Gas 21:11
Tehran Stock Exchange performance on July 24
Business 20:53
Chile’s embassy to open in Azerbaijan
Politics 20:48
PM: Azerbaijan-Turkey fraternal relations - important for stability, development in region (PHOTO)
Politics 20:42
State beekeeping program developed in Azerbaijan
Economy news 20:22
Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs may meet in September
Politics 20:15
Cavusoglu: Congratulation to Armenian FM implies no change in Turkey's position
Politics 19:56