Azerbaijan, Colombia open new opportunities for cooperation

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 24

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

Azerbaijan and Colombia opened new opportunities for cooperation in such areas as tourism, trade and others, Azerbaijan's ambassador-at-large Azer Huseyn said at an event in Baku July 24 dedicated to Colombia's Independence Day.

"In recent years, relations between countries have developed dynamically both at the state level and between parliaments," he said.

Azer Huseyn noted that Azerbaijan highly appreciates the adoption of resolutions by the Congress of Colombia on the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

"The activity on holding political consultations between the two countries continues, Azerbaijan attaches special importance to relations with the countries of Latin America," the diplomat said.

He expressed confidence that relations between Azerbaijan and Colombia will be further strengthened in the future.

