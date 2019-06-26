Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of United States of America to Azerbaijan Republic pays official visit to ANAMA HQ (PHOTO)

26 June 2019 09:14 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 26

On June 25, 2019 Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to Azerbaijan Republic Mr. Lee Litzenberger paid an official visit to ANAMA HQ, Trend reports with reference to the agency.

During the meeting ANAMA Director provided the representatives with wide information about the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and occupied territories of Azerbaijan, as well as all Agency activities, main aspects of national mine action strategy, cooperation with donors and partner organizations and long-and-short-term strategies. At the same time, Mr. Gazanfar Ahmadov provided extensive information on the humanitarian mine clearance activities carried out in the recently liberated Jojug Marjanli village of Jabrayil region and in frontline regions and thanked Ambassador for the United States support to Jeyranchel Clearance Project - ANAMA-NATO/NSPA joint Project and all up to date ANAMA’s humanitarian demining operations.

The aim of the Ambassador’s visit was to get familiarized with ANAMA activities and discussions on possible further perspectives. At the end of the meeting Ambassador mentioned that the United States of America might be able to provide donations to support ANAMA operations.

ANAMA Training, Survey and Quality Assurance Division Leader Mr. Elnur Gasimov delivered general presentation on ANAMA activities and achievements.

