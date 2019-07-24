MFA: Australia unequivocally supports Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 24

A document on "establishing friendly relations" with Azerbaijan’s Khankendi city occupied by Armenia was adopted in the municipality of Australia’s Reid city, spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva said, Trend reports on July 24.

Abdullayeva stressed that there are mainly citizens of Armenian origin among the residents of Reid city.

"It is no coincidence that the draft of this document, adopted by only two people, was put forward by Sarkis Yedelian, member of Armenian origin of the Reid City Council, and supported by Mayor of Reid city Jerome Laxale," she said.

Abdullayeva stressed that the Australian federal government unequivocally supports Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"As for such documents adopted by local executive or legislative bodies of administrative-territorial units of Australia, as a result of the lobbying efforts of the Armenians, I would like to emphasize that these documents have no legal significance and are just pieces of paper serving the interests of certain circles or lobby groups," she said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

