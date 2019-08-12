PM: Azerbaijan interested in strengthening relations with Turkmenistan

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Aug. 12

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

A meeting between Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Azerbaijani Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov was held in Turkmenistan’s Avaza tourist zone, Trend reports on Aug. 12 referring to the Turkmen government.

The Azerbaijani delegation is taking part in the first Caspian Economic Forum.

Mammadov stressed that Azerbaijan is interested in strengthening relations with Turkmenistan.

Berdimuhamedov and Mammadov stressed for the need to continue constructive cooperation in enhancing trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation between the Caspian countries.

The sides stressed during the meeting that the constructive nature is also inherent in bilateral cooperation within the authoritative regional and international organizations, where both countries demonstrate the closeness of approaches to the relevant issues on the global agenda.

While discussing the promising spheres of the Turkmen-Azerbaijani partnership, a great potential for enhancing fruitful cooperation in various fields, including energy, transport and logistics projects was stressed.

The importance of increasing efforts in the implementation of the projects on the formation of transcontinental transit and transport corridors ensuring advantageous transportation routes for cargo transportation and their integration into the international transport infrastructure was stressed.

In particular, the sides discussed the creation of the Lapis Lazuli international transit and transport corridor, which will allow the participating countries to diversify their access to the regional and continental trade markets.

The Turkmen president and the Azerbaijani prime minister stressed the commonality of views on the preservation of the ecological well-being of the Caspian Sea, the productivity of meetings and consultations which are held by the corresponding structures of the Caspian countries on the careful attitude to the protection and enhancement of the biological diversity of this unique reservoir.

The sides stressed that the Caspian Sea has always been and remains a sea of friendship and consent of the fraternal neighboring peoples.

The views on a number of issues of regional and international politics of mutual interest were also exchanged during the meeting. In this regards, Mammadov emphasized the importance of international initiatives put forward by the Turkmen leader and aimed, in particular, at creating a new global security sphere and turning the Central Asia and the Caspian region into a zone of peace and stability.

